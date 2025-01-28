 “I Haven’t Noticed Any Changes to Facebook” Says Mum Wearing New KKK Outfit — The Shovel
January 28, 2025

Hanging up her robes after a busy day scrolling online, Sydney mother Mandy Kayborough has told friends and family that she hasn’t noticed any changes to Facebook since it stopped moderating content last month.

“As far as I can tell it’s exactly the same as always, and did you know the distinction between the races of mankind has been decreed by the Creator, and we shall ever be true in the faithful maintenance of White Supremacy and will strenuously oppose any compromise thereof in any and all things? Who wants a cup of tea?”

Asked about the white hood she was wearing, she said it was just something she had bought online to fit in amongst her new friends. “Everybody’s wearing one of these right now. They come in a range of shades of white. Looks great, right?”

Kneeling down to sweep up the ashes from a cross she had burnt earlier in the day, she said the absence of fact checking on Facebook was nothing more than a storm in a teacup. “And speaking of storms, did you know that the weather is being controlled by the Government as part of a deep-state plot to manipulate and control citizens? There are a lot of good videos out there that explain this if you’re willing to do your own research”.

Image by Chris Murray  

