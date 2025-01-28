Dutton’s New ‘Efficiency Department’ to Cut Costs by Just Copying Everything Trump Does — The Shovel

Peter Dutton has promised to ‘reduce duplication’ of government services, by importing his entire policy platform unchanged from the US Republican Party.

In a speech today, Dutton said an audit of Government spending had found significant duplication. “It’s ridiculous how much wastage there is right now. The US is developing economic and social policies, and then we’re going off and developing our own, entirely separate economic and social policies.

“They develop a healthcare system, and then we develop our own separate version, even though one already exists. There’s so much double up. It’s madness,’ he said.

Dutton said a new efficiency department, based exactly on the one proposed by Elon Musk, would simplify processes by implementing America’s policies unchanged. “I’ve started to do it with my campaigning, and I’ll tell you, it saves a lot of time and effort”.

Jacinta Price, who has been installed as the head of the new efficiency department said she looked forward to ensuring government priorities aligned with the priorities of everyday Americans. “I mean Australians. Sorry, we might need to change the wording on that speech”.