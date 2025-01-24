Southern Cross Tattoos to be Tax Deductible Under Coalition, Dutton Says — The Shovel

Saying it promoted the kind of behaviour that was needed to get this country back on track, Peter Dutton has confirmed that having the Southern Cross constellation inked on your body would allow a tax rebate under a Coalition Government.

Dutton, who bravely called for a boycott of Woolworths last year after it de-ranged Chinese-made Australian flags, said it was time to go a step further and incentivise overt patriotism.

“In a country that’s been overrun by wokeness and virtue-signalling, we want to reward people who are prepared to ink five stars on their arm to show everyone that they love Australia”.

The Opposition leader, who claims to have a large Southern Cross inked across his lower back, also said large Australian flags would also be tax deductible. “But only when worn on your back as a cape. We want to incentivise the right kind of behaviour”.