 Peter Dutton Reveals New Southern Cross Tattoo — The Shovel
January 24, 2025

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has shown off a new full-tummy Southern Cross tattoo, in stunning pics released as part of a pre Australia-Day press conference. Dutton used the opportunity to announce that Southern Cross tattoos would be compulsory for all Australians, if he is elected later this year.

The Liberal Leader, who bravely called for a boycott of Woolworths last year after it de-ranged Chinese-made Australian flags, said it was time to go a step further and force Australians to show their patriotism.

“This country has been overrun by wokeness and virtue-signalling, so we want to make it compulsory for people to ink five stars on their body to show everyone that they love Australia,” he said.

Dutton said getting a Southern Cross tattoo would be tax-deductible under a Coalition Government. “We want to incentivise the right kind of behaviour,” he said. He confirmed that large Australian flags would also be tax deductible, “but only when worn on your back as a cape”.

