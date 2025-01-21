Inauguration Marred By Deranged Man Walking Right Onto Stage — The Shovel

A mentally disturbed man has tainted the otherwise smooth running of the 47th Presidential inauguration, casually walking onto the stage and giving what appeared to be an impromptu speech.

The man, who authorities say was an attention seeking, mentally challenged man, walked right up to the podium, waving his arms and smaller-than-average hands.

He then talked for many minutes, making a range of outrageous claims, although onlookers say it was difficult to make sense of his message.

Authorities say that, apart from the intrusion, the ceremony ran without a hitch.