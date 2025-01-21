Several reports have confirmed sightings of a convicted criminal successfully entering the White House grounds this morning, despite heavy security and surveillance at the famous property.

It is unclear how the man, who has a known criminal record, has been compared to Adolf Hitler by previous colleagues, and has made multiple and credible threats of violence in the past, was able to pass into the building unchallenged.

Police received several reports of a man with orange skin and small hands entering the property. The description matches that of the convicted criminal.

The 78 year-old man is well known to authorities after repeated incidents of fraud, corruption, inciting violence and associating with Elon Musk. In 2021 he unsuccessfully attempted to overthrow the Government.

More to come.