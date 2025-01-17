Small Popcorn Just $70 — The Shovel

A small box of popcorn at a local movie theatre costs just $70, the attendant at the candy bar has confirmed.

“Or pair it with a drink and an ice cream for just $11,000,” he helpfully explained.

He advised that both the drink and the popcorn would be delivered cold. He also confirmed that a jumbo popcorn, which is three times the size of the small, is inexplicably priced at just 50 cents more.

Asked why none of the prices for food or drink were displayed anywhere in the theatre complex at all, the attendant said, “That would make it too convenient. It’s much better if you ask me what each item costs individually while other people wait”.

A spokesperson for the theatre said the price of the popcorn was justified given it costs around 18 cents to make – 19 cents if you include the cost of the box.