Trump Promises to Jail Radical Left Climate Extremist Mother Nature "On Day One" — The Shovel

Incoming US President Donald Trump says he will put an end to the disruptions caused by troublemaker Mother Nature, promising to lock up the dissident as soon as he takes office.

At a rally today, Trump said he would waste no time in putting an end to the climate chaos. “There’s this socialist activist called Mother Nature – have you heard of her? Very bad. She’s going around causing wild fires and floods and tornadoes – all sorts of trouble. We’re going to put an end to that,” he said to loud cheers.

“She has caused billions of dollars in damage. A lot of people are saying it could be more. Maybe trillions. And yet she is allowed to do whatever she wants. Well we’re going to lock her up.” he said.

In a Tweet today, Trump claimed Ms Nature had entered the country illegally at the Mexican border.