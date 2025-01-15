Scott Morrison Fighting Pathological Urge to Fly to LA Wildfires to Shake Hands — The Shovel

Former PM Scott Morrison says he is struggling with every inch of his being not to go on a two-week holiday to Hawaii, wait for the Los Angeles fires to be over, and then fly to the city to forcibly shake someone’s hand.

“I’ve been watching the events unfold on television and my instinct is to go over there and lend an unwanted hand at a point in time when it’s least needed,” Morrison said.

“I look at those people who have lost everything and I think – do you know what they need right now? Some dickhead to grab their hand without consent for the benefit of cameras”.

His staff said he was checking flights to see how quickly he could get there. “To get to Waikiki of course. He’ll get to LA as soon as the clean-up effort has finished”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell