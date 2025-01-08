President-elect Donald Trump has suggested the body of water to the south-east of the United States be renamed The Soccer of Mexico, given Mexicans are not known for their golfing prowess.

Donald Trump, who is one of the world’s greatest golfers according to golfing expert Donald Trump, said the name had always bothered him.

“They don’t even play golf apparently, and I know a lot about golf, believe me. But yet they have this huge body of water – it’s very big – and they name it after golf. Why did they call it that? Who knows? Very strange people, Mexicans,” he said.

The incoming President said that there were other options, but Gulf of Soccer was clearly the best. “Boxing. They like boxing too. A lot of people say that. But, The Boxing of Mexico doesn’t really have a ring to it. The Soccer of Mexico on the other hand, that’s a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. They love soccer”.