 Australia Offers To Sell New Zealand To US ﻿ — The Shovel
January 8, 2025

Australia Offers To Sell New Zealand To US ﻿

C Holloran/Shutterstock

Hours after Donald Trump said he wanted to take over Greenland, Australia has contacted the incoming President, offering him the chance to purchase New Zealand for a bargain basement price. 

Australia described the deal to Trump as a ‘terrific real estate opportunity not to be missed’. “We know Mr Trump is looking to take over a cold, remote, largely-uninhabited island. Here’s a chance to snap up two,” a spokesperson for the deal said.

Asked by Trump whether there were any people living on the islands, the spokesperson confirmed, “Just a few million … but they won’t mind at all”.  

Australia said it was open to negotiation. “We’re happy to do a deal with Trump. A trillion dollars? A billion dollars? Fine, a million dollars … it’s yours”.

The purchase will be finalised this week.

 

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Australia Offers To Sell New Zealand To US ﻿

Trump Announces Plan to Rename Gulf of Mexico “Soccer of Mexico”, Complaining Mexicans Don’t Even Play Golf

“Albanese to Scrap Negative Gearing for Beach Cabanas,” Dutton Warns

Pauline Hanson Catches Up With Gina Rinehart in Thailand to Complain About Australia Being Swamped by Asians

Jasprit Bumrah Slugged With Hefty Excess Fee for Useless Baggage He’s Had to Carry