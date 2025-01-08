Australia Offers To Sell New Zealand To US ﻿ — The Shovel

Hours after Donald Trump said he wanted to take over Greenland, Australia has contacted the incoming President, offering him the chance to purchase New Zealand for a bargain basement price.

Australia described the deal to Trump as a ‘terrific real estate opportunity not to be missed’. “We know Mr Trump is looking to take over a cold, remote, largely-uninhabited island. Here’s a chance to snap up two,” a spokesperson for the deal said.

Asked by Trump whether there were any people living on the islands, the spokesperson confirmed, “Just a few million … but they won’t mind at all”.

Australia said it was open to negotiation. “We’re happy to do a deal with Trump. A trillion dollars? A billion dollars? Fine, a million dollars … it’s yours”.

The purchase will be finalised this week.