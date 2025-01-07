 Pauline Hanson Catches Up With Gina Rinehart in Thailand to Complain About Australia Being Swamped by Asians — The Shovel
January 7, 2025

Pauline Hanson Catches Up With Gina Rinehart in Thailand to Complain About Australia Being Swamped by Asians

Image: Akira Zay

Thailand has been swamped by white, right-wing Australian women, it has emerged.

Pauline Hanson and Gina Rinehart met up in the Asian nation, apparently to complain about Australia being swamped by Asians.

But Thailand locals say it is their country that is being swamped. “Everywhere you look now it seems there’s another race-baiting Australian politician or mining magnate looking to impose themselves on us. They have their own culture and religion, form ghettos and do not assimilate,” one local said.

Another was more direct in his feedback. “I suggest they piss off back to where they came from”.

Ms Hanson was said to be shocked when she arrived in Thailand, complaining that the popular holiday destination had been swamped by Asians.

