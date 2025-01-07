“Albanese to Scrap Negative Gearing for Beach Cabanas,” Dutton Warns — The Shovel

Hours after Anthony Albanese criticised the rise of beach cabanas in Australia, a new scare campaign from the Liberal Party has warned that a re-elected Labor Government would scrap negative gearing for cabanas, triple capital gains tax, and make going to the beach illegal.

In an interview today, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said the Australian weekend was at risk. “We’ve seen this before. One minute they want to take away beach cabanas, the next thing you know it’s full-blown Communism and you’re not allowed to own a house or have a job. It’s a very slippery slope”.

Dutton denied he was over-reacting. “Not at all. I never over-react. Just like a didn’t over-react when Woolworths said they were de-ranging Australian Day merchandise. All I asked for was a full boycott of one of Australia’s largest companies. Let’s not lose perspective here”.

Nationals MP also said Anthony Albanese’s comments about cabanas were ‘dangerous’. “If he institutes a ban on cabanas – and even though he hasn’t said that I think we can all see where this is heading – then a lamb roast will cost $800,” he said.