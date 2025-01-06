 Slow Car In Front Announces Plans To Increase Speed For Overtaking Lane — The Shovel
January 6, 2025

Slow Car In Front Announces Plans To Increase Speed For Overtaking Lane

Travelling 8 km per hour below the speed limit for the past half an hour, the car in front will accelerate for the overtaking lane, before returning to his original speed once the lane ends, it has emerged.

“When the overtaking lane arrived, it reminded me just how slow I’ve been going! So I’ll speed up now so no-one can overtake me, then slam on the brakes once we’re down to one lane again,” the driver reported.

He said it was likely he’d remain under the speed limit until the next overtaking lane. “It’s such a good reminder!”

Drivers behind said it was fun to be able to accelerate to the speed limit for 1.5km before slowing to a one-lane crawl again. “This is what driving is all about!” one driver said.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Australia Offers To Sell New Zealand To US ﻿

Trump Announces Plan to Rename Gulf of Mexico “Soccer of Mexico”, Complaining Mexicans Don’t Even Play Golf

“Albanese to Scrap Negative Gearing for Beach Cabanas,” Dutton Warns

Pauline Hanson Catches Up With Gina Rinehart in Thailand to Complain About Australia Being Swamped by Asians

Jasprit Bumrah Slugged With Hefty Excess Fee for Useless Baggage He’s Had to Carry