 Jasprit Bumrah Slugged With Hefty Excess Fee for Useless Baggage He’s Had to Carry — The Shovel
January 6, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Slugged With Hefty Excess Fee for Useless Baggage He’s Had to Carry

Dev Chatterjee/Shutterstock

Arriving at Sydney airport today, fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was told he would need to pay a sizeable fee for carrying the entire Indian team or risk being refused a seat on his flight home.

Airline staff reminded Bumrah that his ticket included one piece of checked luggage and two pieces of carry-on, not Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja.

“It’s one thing to try and sneak on an extra backpack or laptop, but to carry the entire Indian bowling attack is taking it a bit far,” an airline spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was filmed searching his pockets and trousers, but was unable to find any runs.

Headline by Anthony Bell

