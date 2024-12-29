Nation’s Dad Start Preparing ‘See You Next Year’ Jokes — The Shovel

With just days until the end of 2024, fathers across the country were today preparing ways to slip their hilarious ‘see you next year’ joke into their conversations on New Year’s Eve.

“The closer you get to midnight on the 31st the funnier it is,” Dad Jeremy Milton explained.

“So, for example, if I was to say ‘see you next year’ when leaving a BBQ on the 29th of December, that would be amusing. But if I was to say, ‘I’ve just got to duck to the loo, I’ll see you next year,” at the pub on 11:58pm on New Year’s Eve, well, that really is reaching the very top echelons of comedy”.

Milton explained that, for those at the top of the game, the joke could be extended into the new year itself. “It’s possible, but it takes skill. To use the same example again, you’d come back from the toilet at 12:03 am and say ‘Gosh, it feels like I haven’t seen you since last year! In terms of pure hilarity, it’s pretty hard to top that”.

Melbourne Dad Tom Carrizo said he was always thinking of new ways to use the joke around the house. “The kids love it. What do you say after you’ve finished breakfast on New Year’s Day? ‘That’s the best breakfast I’ve had all year’. Then use the same joke for your first coffee, lunch, dinner, shower, TV show. It really does get funnier the more you use it”.