Dogs Begin Planning Resolutions for Next 7 Years — The Shovel

Saying he wanted 2025 to be the best seven years of his life, French Bulldog Trevor was today putting together a list of things he wanted to do differently.

“It seems like just yesterday that we lost our shit over the fireworks on New Year’s Eve as we barked in 2024. But that was seven years ago now. How time flies,” he said.

The Melbourne-based dog said 2024 had become a daily grind of sleeping, manically running to the front door, and inexplicably checking to see if there any food had magically appeared in his bowl.

“I really feel like I’ve spent the last seven years chasing my tail, so to speak. So I’m looking forward to setting some clearer goals for the next seven”.

Trevor said he wanted to get fitter, drink more water without it spilling out the side of his mouth, and cut down on eating his own poo. “If I can cut down to one a day, that would be a good result,” he said. “I just want to be a good boy”.