 Russia Denies Involvement in Azerbaijani Airlines Crash, Says Plane Fell Out of Hotel Window — The Shovel
December 28, 2024

Russia Denies Involvement in Azerbaijani Airlines Crash, Says Plane Fell Out of Hotel Window

An Azerbaijani Airlines plane was drunk and fell out of a hotel window, before tragically crashing in a ball of flames, the Kremlin has claimed.

The US suggested the jet was brought down by Russian air defence systems, but Russia has denied any involvement, saying it was an unfortunate accident.

“The plane was staying overnight in a hotel, as is often the case for large passenger aircraft relaxing between shifts,” the Kremlin spokesperson said. “Unfortunately it had a few drinks, the window was open, and it fell out. Our thoughts are with the victims”.

More to come.

