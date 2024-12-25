Dutton Urges Sydney-Hobart Race to Get Over Wind Obsession and Give Nuclear Yachts a Go — The Shovel

The Opposition Leader has labelled competitors in the Sydney to Hobart yacht race ‘woke lefty hippies’ for insisting on using wind to power their boats, when the more obvious solution of putting a nuclear fission reactor on the keel was available to them.

At a press conference this morning Dutton announced a plan to shift the famous race to nuclear power, at a cost of just $330 billion.

“These wind-yachts are ugly and a blight on the Sydney skyline. Plus, they are unreliable. What do you do if the wind is not blowing?

“If the Coalition is elected to Government next year, we will ensure that the Sydney-Hobart becomes a nuclear-powered event with a reactor on every yacht. That means no need for those ugly sails, and it’ll mean a consistent speed for every yacht, which will be much more exciting”.

Under the Coalition plan, the race would not run between 2025-2045 to allow for the nuclear reactors to be built.

_______

Headline by Anthony Bell | Image by Chris Murray