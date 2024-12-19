Raygun Demands $10K From Kangaroo for Imitating Her Trademark Style — The Shovel

An eastern grey kangaroo based in New South Wales has received a cease and desist notice, as well as a $10,000 bill, from lawyers representing breakdancer Raygun, after the Olympian spotted it doing the ‘Raygun Kangaroo Move (TM)’ without permission.

In the notice, lawyers asserted that the kangaroo had been seen “acting in a manner that misused the intellectual property of our client, which could have the effect of damaging her brand and ongoing viability as a performer”.

It went on to claim that “the use of the ‘Raygun kangaroo’ move by a kangaroo without approval has caused confusion among the public, potentially leading them to believe that the kangaroo had Rachael’s endorsement or approval.

“While we respect the work and effort that has gone into the development of the kangaroo’s routine, we must take necessary steps to safeguard our client’s creative rights and the integrity of her work”.

The legal action has sent shock waves through the kangaroo community, with many now unsure how they are supposed to move around. “It’s a bit bloody difficult when you’re a kangaroo to get from A to B without putting your paws up like a kangaroo,” one kangaroo said.

Critics of the legal action say there is no risk Raygun could be confused with a kangaroo. Or a breakdancer.