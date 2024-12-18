Self-Proclaimed ‘Sunshine State’ Cobbles Together 15 Minutes of Sunshine During Brisbane Test — The Shovel

A state famous for marketing itself as ‘Beautiful one day perfect the next’ has actually been ‘Pretty fucking ordinary on day one, not too bad on day two, raining on days three and four, and totally washed out by day five’.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it had received a number of complaints about misleading advertising.

“Unless you define ‘beautiful’ as seven hours of straight rain, and ‘perfect’ as a lightning storm followed by persistently poor light, then I think we might have a problem with misleading and deceptive advertising,” a spokesperson for the ACCC said.

Under the code, an advertiser must be able to prove any claim they advertise, leading to predictions Queensland may need to be renamed the “Where’s the sunshine state”.

The next test match is in Melbourne.

Headline by Antony Bell