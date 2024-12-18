2025 Black Friday Sales to Begin Today — The Shovel

Next year’s November sales will begin this December, it has been revealed.

Retailers say the one-day sale, which has started earlier in recent years, will now take place over an exclusive 50-week period. “We want to create a sense of excitement and specialness, and the way to do that is by offering an exclusive day of discounts that are only available for eleven and a half months of the year,” a spokesperson for the Retailers Association said.

“The key to a successful sale is to create a sense of scarcity, which is why there will be a morning in late November 2025 between the two sales, when products won’t be discounted,” the spokesperson explained.

“Hurry! Don’t miss out!” one advertisement warned.