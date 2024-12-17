Woman Still in Ticketmaster Queue for Eras Tour Tickets — The Shovel

A Sydney woman says she is still hopeful of securing tickets to Taylor Swift’s March 2024 concert, after she moved up to the 26,386th place in the Ticketmaster queue.

“I’ve been on the Ticketmaster site since tickets went on sale last June, so I think I must be pretty close to getting in now. I hope there are some good seats left,” Chelsea Pelano, 27, explained.

Pelano said she was not discouraged by the fact that the concert took place nine months ago. “The trick to getting tickets to concerts like these is to stay focused on the task. So many people give up after two or three hours, and then they miss out. But I’ve been on here, with multiple browsers open, for over 500 days, so I know it’ll pay off in the end”.

The marketing executive said she had used her lunch break at work to search for tickets. “It’s turned into a slightly longer lunch break than usual, but no-one seems to have noticed”.

Ticketmaster apologised for the long wait, but said it was part of their terms and conditions to still charge customers if they bought tickets for events that had already taken place.