Family Puts Dead Tree in Corner of Living Room — The Shovel

Saying it was ‘tradition’, the Farley family from Brisbane today put a cut-off piece of dead pine tree in a plastic bucket next to their TV.

The family then put bright coloured pieces of plastic on the dead tree before taking a photo to post on social media. “We’re not finished yet!” Laura Farley explained. “We’re going to wrap up some boxes in paper and put them under the dead tree. Then next week we’ll take the paper off the boxes, and put the paper in the bin”.

Local residents say they have noticed the strange behaviour before. “They do it every year. It’s incredibly weird!” said one neighbour.

Sources say the family will take the plastic things off in about three weeks and put the tree on the verge outside of their house.