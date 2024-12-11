Peter Dutton Denies Aboriginal Flag Announcement Is Distraction From Blaming Immigrants for Problems Which Can’t Be Solved by Nuclear Power Announcements Designed to Delay Action on Climate Change — The Shovel

The Opposition leader says his announcement about removing the Aboriginal flag from press conferences was not designed as a distraction from his lack of costings for his nuclear project, pointing out that it was actually a distraction from his lack of economic policies.

“Let’s be very clear about this, because it’s important that we get these things right. My attack on Palestinian refugees was designed to divert your attention from the lack of detail in my nuclear plan, which itself is a distraction from the fact that we don’t have a plan to combat climate change,” Dutton said today.

“My position on Aboriginal flags was an entirely different distraction, designed as a diversion from my lack of economic policies, not to be confused with my position on Woolworths not stocking Australia Day flags, which was a distraction from my poor polling at the time. My position on rainbow flags, was of course different again, used as a distraction from the fact that the Liberal Party failed to nominate 150 candidates for NSW council elections. It’s all very straight forward”.

Asked to provide further detail about when he will release further distractions, Dutton reminded Australians that African gangs are running riot in Melbourne.