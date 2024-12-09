National Grid Could Be Entirely Powered by Peter Dutton’s Bullshit, CSIRO Finds — The Shovel

An analysis by Australia’s national science agency has found that Australia’s energy needs could be wholly met by the absolute nonsense spouted by Opposition leader Peter Dutton.

In a report released today, the CSIRO found that by feeding in a mix of Dutton’s bullshit and hot air to the national grid, Australia could power its homes and businesses, without the need for other sources of energy. “This is an energy source that is abundant, free and 100% renewable. It really is remarkable,” a CSIRO spokesperson said.

Analysis shows that Dutton provides a stable, consistent baseload of bullshit, with occasional peaks. “We found that there are times when his bullshit spikes – generally when there is a scandal or stuff up that he wants to divert attention from. We’re looking at ways to capture that excess energy created during these peak times, and export it to our trading partners”.

Dutton’s bullshit is seen as a superior source of energy because it is renewable, unlike coal and gas, and never stops, unlike wind and solar. “While solar is great, we do experience drops in generation during winter and at night. We don’t have that problem with Peter”.