After running a blistering 10.04 seconds in the 100m schools championships last week, Queensland teen running sensation Gout Gout says the dream of one day playing for A League team the Central Coast Mariners is in sight.

A spokesperson for the Australian Institute of Sport said Gout was doing all the right things. “If he trains hard, manages to break that 10 second barrier and then goes on to win eight Olympic Gold medals, then who knows what he could achieve? Quite possibly a two-month stint with a mid-tier soccer club in Australia,” the spokesperson said.

Gout said, despite the hype, he was not losing sight of his goal. “When I was a young kid growing up in Queensland, my dream was always to follow in Usain Bolt’s footsteps. I used to stay up late so I could watch him play centre wing at Industree Group Stadium. If I could achieve even half of what he did for the Mariners then I would be happy”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell