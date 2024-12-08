UnitedHealthcare Denies UnitedHealthcare CEO's Life Insurance Claim — The Shovel

American insurance giant UnitedHealth has denied a life insurance claim from the family of its CEO Brian Thompson, saying being murdered by an assailant motivated by the unethical tactics used by the insurance industry to deny legitimate claims was outside the scope of this policy.

In a statement UnitedHealth said, “We send our thoughts and prayers to his family and remind them that, and as laid out in clause 62.8.1.viii, being murdered due to screwing over millions of Americans was a foreseeable occupational risk and therefore not a claimable item.

“As pursuant to section 14.2 (b), the claimant knew, or ought to have known that spending decades getting rich by ensuring ordinary people have to remortgage their homes to afford medical care, and spending millions to ensure Congress never enacts universal health care is statistically likely to drive an American to violence. Claim denied.”

Mr Thompson is survived by his wife, two children and 8.3 million disputed claims by cancer patients, injured firefighters, and victims of gun violence.

__________

By Tim Hall