Dickhead Instinctively Panic-Buys 4,000 Toilet Rolls, After Hearing of Woolworths Strike — The Shovel

A Melbourne man has inexplicably purchased enough toilet rolls to last him three decades, after he heard that there could be supply shortages at the Woolworths distribution centre.

“As soon as I heard they could be temporarily running out of stuff on the shelves, I thought, you know what I need? Forty kilometres of 4 ply dunny roll. I was right to buy it too, because when I went back later, they had totally run out of toilet paper,” Ken Hilditch of Ascot Vale said.

Others have responded to seeing empty shelves in Melbourne differently, with one woman unconsciously lining up for three hours to get a COVID test. “There wasn’t even a test available, but I just automatically stood two metres behind someone else for hours anyway. I’m off to make sourdough bread now,” she said.

Meanwhile, workers from supermarket chain Aldi say they will copy Woolworths by also going on strike, but will call it something slightly different. “We’re going on stroke,” one Aldi representative said.