December 3, 2024

Aldi to Copy Woolworths Strike but With Slightly Different Name: “We’re Going on Stroke”

Distribution centre workers at supermarket chain Aldi say they will replicate the strike at competitor Woolworths but change one letter.

“You’ll hardly notice the difference,” a representative of the Aldi Workers’ Onion said. “If you love the Woolworths strike, you’ll love our stroke even more”.

The representative said an Aldi stroke was basically the same as a Woolworths strike, just slightly more confusing.

“We’ll have a picket line (which we call a pocket line), placards, and workers demanding better conditions in amongst large boxes full of discounted scuba-diving gear. It’s pretty much the same.

“I don’t know why you’d stroke anywhere else, to be honest”.

