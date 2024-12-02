Dishwasher Cleans Dishes, As Long as You Clean Them First — The Shovel

A $1200 dishwasher leaves your plates, bowls and cutlery sparkling clean, just as long as you thoroughly scrub them in hot soapy water first.

“I love my new dishwasher,” Melbourne woman Sophie Simmons told The Shovel today.

“It’s so easy. Just scrape off any loose scraps from the plate, quickly rinse it under cold water, then give it a deep clean with hospital grade detergent, pop it in the dishwasher and it’ll come out looking almost clean, save for a few unexplained bits of baked on food,” she explained.

She said she didn’t know what she’d do without it. “The results are almost as good as hand washing and drying everything yourself, but just a lot more time consuming.

“The best bit is the dishwasher tablets required to get the dishes moderately clean only cost $200 for a pack of 24”.