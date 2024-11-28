 Fatima Payman Apologies for Calling Pauline Hanson a Racist, “The Appropriate Term Is Fucking Racist” — The Shovel
November 28, 2024

Fatima Payman Apologies for Calling Pauline Hanson a Racist, “The Appropriate Term Is Fucking Racist”

Independent Senator Fatima Payman has apologised for labelling Pauline Hanson a racist, after several members of the public pointed out that it was not suitable language to describe the One Nation leader.

“I am sorry for using that terminology, it was grossly inappropriate and I now realise there is more fitting wording that I should have used,” Payman is believed to have said.

Political experts say it was an unfortunate slip-up by Payman who should have known better. “Anyone in politics in this country should know that there is a right way and a wrong way to describe Ms Hanson. Even ‘massive racist’ would have been better than this. That said, she is young; she will learn from this experience,” one observer said.

_____

Headline by Anthony Bell

