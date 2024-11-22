 Least Qualified Person Imaginable Appointed to Key Trump Administration Post — The Shovel
November 22, 2024

Least Qualified Person Imaginable Appointed to Key Trump Administration Post

News Story Template for new Trump Administration Appointment

A person without any of the required skills, experience, qualifications, temperament, insight, understanding, character traits, or know-how to run an important US Administration post has been appointed to that important US Administration post, Donald Trump has announced.

The person, <insert name>, has never worked in the area that they will soon be in charge of, and/or has actively sought to undermine it.

Announcing the appointment, Trump said the person who has absolutely no understanding of <health, the economy, education, defence, world affairs – insert as appropriate> is the perfect person to be in charge of <health, the economy, education, defence, world affairs – insert as appropriate>.

“<Insert name> is great. A lot of people are saying how great they are,” Trump said, in an in-depth explanation of the new appointment.

The appointment follows a long vetting processes which involved finding the least appropriate person for the job, and then seeking out someone even less appropriate than that.

In response to the appointment, Americans <were totally unsurprised, shrugged, had stopped even paying attention to this shit>.

