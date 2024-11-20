Physio Reckons You’ll Need Just Another 73 Sessions to Get That Sore Calf Right — The Shovel

A physiotherapist says your tweaked calf muscle isn’t that serious and will only require a few simple exercises and twice-weekly sessions for the next eight months.

Despite naively thinking that your half-hour $75 appointment for a minor niggle would be a one-off, it turns out that your physio has a monthly sales target to hit.

“Always good just to check-in to make sure that everything’s on track. Shall we lock those in now champ?” the physio said, locking in the appointments on the system before you had a chance to calculate that it will cost you nearly $5,500.

Mentioning something about setting up a program to get ahead of future injuries, the physio directed you to reception. “Keep up those exercises and we’ll see you Tuesday. And Thursday for the next 36 weeks. Okay bye!”