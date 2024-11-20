 Physio Reckons You’ll Need Just Another 73 Sessions to Get That Sore Calf Right — The Shovel
November 20, 2024

Physio Reckons You’ll Need Just Another 73 Sessions to Get That Sore Calf Right

A physiotherapist says your tweaked calf muscle isn’t that serious and will only require a few simple exercises and twice-weekly sessions for the next eight months.

Despite naively thinking that your half-hour $75 appointment for a minor niggle would be a one-off, it turns out that your physio has a monthly sales target to hit.

“Always good just to check-in to make sure that everything’s on track. Shall we lock those in now champ?” the physio said, locking in the appointments on the system before you had a chance to calculate that it will cost you nearly $5,500.

Mentioning something about setting up a program to get ahead of future injuries, the physio directed you to reception. “Keep up those exercises and we’ll see you Tuesday. And Thursday for the next 36 weeks. Okay bye!”

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

How to Start a Culture War, by Peter Dutton

Physio Reckons You’ll Need Just Another 73 Sessions to Get That Sore Calf Right

Trump Begins War on Elites by Giving Them Powerful Government Appointments

Trump Appoints Two People in Charge of ‘Efficiency Department’, in Remarkable Misunderstanding of Concept of Efficiency

Democrats to Reconnect With Ordinary Americans at New Wine & Cheese Listening Sessions