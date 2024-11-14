Trump Appoints Two People in Charge of ‘Efficiency Department’, in Remarkable Misunderstanding of Concept of Efficiency — The Shovel

Donald Trump has appointed both Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head up his Department of Government Efficiency, inflating the number of people normally required to run an organisation by 100%.

Trump said the new department “will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy and cut wasteful expenditures,” assumably by sacking half of its leadership team on day one.

Efficiency expert Taylor Deliah said there is now a dire need for the creation of a new department, charged with cutting waste at Departments of Government Efficiency. “We’ve got duplication of roles, people not adding any value – it really is crying out for a department to come in and cut out all of the waste. It could be called the Department of Government Efficiency for The Departments of Government Efficiency. Or DOGEFTDOGE. It’ll definitely need at least two people in charge”.

She also said the Efficiency Department could also be used to cut the length of Donald Trump’s speeches by 90%. “You could do it without losing any meaning at all”.