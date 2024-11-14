 Trump Begins War on Elites by Giving Them Powerful Government Appointments — The Shovel
November 14, 2024

Trump Begins War on Elites by Giving Them Powerful Government Appointments

Incoming US President Donald Trump has got straight to work on ridding Washington of elites, immediately promoting them to the most powerful positions within his administration.

Not wanting to waste any time, Trump started his purge right at the top, seeking out the world’s richest person and asking him if he wanted to run a key department.

“He’s not messing around,” one observer said. “He is systematically going through the people with the most money and power and showing them the door – to the Oval Office. It’s all-out war”.

Others said it was a frightening time to be an elite worth over $300 billion in America. “His message to the elites wielding power and influence in this country is very clear: ‘Do you want to keep wielding power and influence in this country, but in a more official capacity?’ It really is quite intimidating for them”.

