 Democrats to Reconnect With Ordinary Americans at New Wine & Cheese Listening Sessions — The Shovel
November 13, 2024

After a week of soul-searching, the Democratic National Committee has conceded it misjudged the views of the average American voter and will seek to bridge the divide at a series of wine & cheese listening sessions throughout the country.

A DNC spokesperson said the party needed to learn from the mistakes of the 2024 campaign, and the best way to do that was over a relaxed glass of Pinot and a charcuterie board. “We want people to feel comfortable enough to come and share their opinions and some French cheeses in a neutral environment,” she said.

Event invitations promised everything would be on the table. “They will probably be quite small tables, so it will be a squeeze. But we’ll have a full selection of soft and hard cheeses, some lovely cured meats, some bottles of wine from Napa and beyond. It’s all very informal. We can’t wait to hear what people have to tell us”.

