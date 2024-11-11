 Teens Facing Social Media Ban Relieved They’ll Still Be Able to Watch Gambling Ads — The Shovel
November 11, 2024

Teens Facing Social Media Ban Relieved They’ll Still Be Able to Watch Gambling Ads

Fifteen-year-old Jake Nelson won’t be able to use TikTok once the Government’s social media ban is introduced, but is comforted by the fact he’ll be old enough to watch a thousand ads from Sportsbet about the latest odds at Randwick.

“I get why the Government is doing it,” Nelson said. “Social media causes anxiety and depression, ruins relationships and is incredibly addictive. On the other hand, gambling does all those things too, but wields enormous power over governments. So it makes sense”.

A Government spokesperson said social media was corrosive for young minds. “The problem with social media is that it is all-consuming. Teens are spending their days watching inane content on their devices, when they should be encouraged to get out of the bedrooms, get in front of the television, and get up to speed on the great multis on offer this weekend”.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Teens Facing Social Media Ban Relieved They’ll Still Be Able to Watch Gambling Ads

Qantas Makes Emergency Landing After Realising They Forgot to Upgrade Bridget McKenzie

Harris Supporters Have Massive Meltdown, Denying Result and Storming the … Oh No Hang on That Was Republicans

“Fuck It, Let’s Give Fascism a Go!” America Says

Fuck, This Guy Again