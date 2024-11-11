Teens Facing Social Media Ban Relieved They’ll Still Be Able to Watch Gambling Ads — The Shovel

Fifteen-year-old Jake Nelson won’t be able to use TikTok once the Government’s social media ban is introduced, but is comforted by the fact he’ll be old enough to watch a thousand ads from Sportsbet about the latest odds at Randwick.

“I get why the Government is doing it,” Nelson said. “Social media causes anxiety and depression, ruins relationships and is incredibly addictive. On the other hand, gambling does all those things too, but wields enormous power over governments. So it makes sense”.

A Government spokesperson said social media was corrosive for young minds. “The problem with social media is that it is all-consuming. Teens are spending their days watching inane content on their devices, when they should be encouraged to get out of the bedrooms, get in front of the television, and get up to speed on the great multis on offer this weekend”.