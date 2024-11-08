Qantas Makes Emergency Landing After Realising They Forgot to Upgrade Bridget McKenzie — The Shovel

A Qantas flight from Brisbane was forced to make an emergency landing in Sydney today after crews suddenly realised Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie was sitting in the economy cabin, at least fourteen rows back from her customary seat in Business.

Shaken crew members said they first realised something was wrong when they heard a loud whining noise coming from seat 16B. “At first we thought it was an engine failure, but then we realised that it was much worse than that. It was Bridget McKenzie screaming ‘Do you know who I am!’ and ‘Where’s my complimentary Champagne!”. We immediately alerted the pilot and we made an emergency landing soon after,” one crew member explained.

Upon landing McKenzie was taken off the plane and rushed to the Chairman’s Lounge, where she is expected to make a full recovery. The National Senator, who is used to getting free upgrades, said she was traumatised by the ordeal. “I’ve never experienced anything like it. I looked to my left and there was a person sitting in a seat next to me! And then I looked to my right and there was another person in another seat there too! Two people, right next to me! It was hideous!”

Qantas has apologised for the incident, saying it was a technical issue that should never have occurred.