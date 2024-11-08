 Harris Supporters Have Massive Meltdown, Denying Result and Storming the … Oh No Hang on That Was Republicans — The Shovel
November 8, 2024

Harris Supporters Have Massive Meltdown, Denying Result and Storming the … Oh No Hang on That Was Republicans

Shutterstock/Lev Radin

Trump supporters have chastised liberals for being hysterical, emotional snowflakes after they were unable to accept the US election result, taking to the streets to claim it was rig … oh no wait a minute, sorry, that was Donald Trump supporters in 2020.

“These libtards can’t handle losing!” one Trump supporter posted on social media, four years after he had calmly responded to Trump losing by calling for the election to be overturned and the Vice President to be executed.

“Total meltdown!!! Accept it you lost!” said a Trump supporter who is still yet to accept that Trump lost four years ago, and maintains that there was an international Communist conspiracy to tamper with voting machines in order to steal the election, or some ridiculous shit like that.

“Cope harder!” another posted, somehow forgetting that he had coped so poorly with the last election result that he joined an insurrection in an attempt to overthrow a democratically elected Government.

Meanwhile, Trump has urged his supporters not to accept victory until the voting fraud he claimed was taking place in Pennsylvania earlier on election day is investigated, oh hang on … no, he has forgotten about that.

Like this? Support The Shovel. And follow us on Email | Facebook TwitterInstagram

Recent News

Qantas Makes Emergency Landing After Realising They Forgot to Upgrade Bridget McKenzie

Harris Supporters Have Massive Meltdown, Denying Result and Storming the … Oh No Hang on That Was Republicans

“Fuck It, Let’s Give Fascism a Go!” America Says

Fuck, This Guy Again

Mexico Builds Wall First