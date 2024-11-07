“Fuck It, Let’s Give Fascism a Go!” America Says — The Shovel

Bored of all of the tedious democracy and due process, Americans have decided to fuck around with a right-wing, self-obsessed authoritarian whose interests include inciting insurrections and quoting Adolf Hitler.

“Freedom of the press, freedom of expression – these things are great. But they’ve been around for ages, and they’re starting to get a little boring to be honest. So I think it’s time to give the guy who says he wants to be a dictator another turn. What’s the worst that could happen?” one American said.

Another said a change was as good as a holiday. “I’m not going to lie, it’s been fun getting to choose what to do with my own body these past years, but then you think, what if we were led by a man who wants to ban abortions and who has been described by his own generals as ‘fascist to his core’? That could be fun too!”

She said people were too worried about the consequences of fascism. “I mean apart from threatening to bomb Mexico, obstructing justice, peddling fake COVID cures, banning Muslims from entering the country, billing the Secret Service to stay at his own properties, practicing nepotism, threatening whistleblowers, facilitating the end of Roe v Wade, trying to change the result of an election and inciting an insurrection, he wasn’t that bad last time around.

“And this time he won’t have anyone around him to stop him, so it’ll be something different, that’s for sure. At least we’ll have something to talk about!”