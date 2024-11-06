Mexico Builds Wall First — The Shovel

Mexico has erected a full-length border wall to keep out the millions of Americans planning to flee from the horrors of a second Trump Presidency.

The wall, which stretches the entire length of the Mexico-US border, was built by a team of Mexican labourers who until now have formed the backbone of the American agricultural industry.

A Mexican Government spokesperson said the country could not accommodate such an influx of illegal immigration, particularly from a country full of people crazy enough to vote for a pseudo-fascist reality TV host. “Americans are nuts. We can’t have them poisoning the blood of our country,” the spokesperson said.

Thousands of Americans were trapped on the Californian and Texan borders, desperately looking for gaps in the wall. One man said he planned to hire a Mexican immigrant to build him a large ladder to enable him to scale the wall. He then remembered there were no Mexican immigrants available. He will start work on the ladder himself next month.