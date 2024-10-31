Kid to Scare Shit Out of Everyone This Halloween by Dressing Up as a Grocery Bill — The Shovel

Seven year-old Jacob Lambert will go trick or treating as a receipt for a small collection of staple grocery items, in what is tipped to be the most terrifying costume of the year.

The 2nd grade student said he considered going as a ghost, but wanted to properly traumatise his neighbours.

“My plan is to knock on peoples’ door dressed as small carry basket of assorted items, scream ‘That comes to $425, tap when you’re ready!!” and then ask them if they’d like to pay extra for a small bag. People are going to lose their minds”.

Lambert said if homeowners were unwilling to handover treats, he would threaten to ask them if they have their Everyday Rewards Card ready to scan. “It really is going to be quite harrowing for them”.