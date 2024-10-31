 Climate Change Demonstration Criticised for Blocking Traffic in Spain — The Shovel
October 31, 2024

Climate Change Demonstration Criticised for Blocking Traffic in Spain

A climate change demonstration in the Spanish city of Valencia has blocked roads and footpaths, causing havoc for local residents.

Critics of the demonstration say the event has caused disruptions, inconvenienced motorists and showed a disregard for everyday Spaniards. “It’s selfish. I’m all for action on climate change, but I don’t think this is the way to go about raising awareness to be honest,” one local resident said. “I don’t think the demonstration achieves anything. All it does is inconvenience and annoy people. I think there are better ways to get your point across”.

Others say the demonstration is downright dangerous. “What if an ambulance needs to get past? What if there’s some kind of emergency? The people responsible should be held to account. I think it’s time to stop these shenanigans now and let the people of Valencia get on with their lives”.

