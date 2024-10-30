Penny Wong Warns Israel Not to Make Her Do That Thing Where She Raises One Eyebrow, After Latest Civilian Bombing — The Shovel

Saying all other avenues had been exhausted, Australia’s Foreign Minister has confirmed that if Israel does not stop killing civilians, she will be left with no choice but to do that thing where she tilts her head and raises one eyebrow.

Regarded as one of the most serious actions the Australian Government can take, the Wong Eyebrow Raise has been used to devastating effect in Senate Committee Hearings, but never in international negotiations.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has asked Wong to hold off on deploying the Penny Wong Eyebrow Raise (PWER) to date, saying it could cause an international incident. But Wong claims she is running out of options. “We’ve said we are gravely concerned. We’ve said we are deeply displeased. I’m not sure what else we can do,” she said.

International relations experts are mixed on the plan, with some saying it could escalate the situation, while others say it could end it. “If anything is going to stop Netanyahu, it’s being faced with full force of the PWER,” one expert said.

___

Image design by Chris Murray