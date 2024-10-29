Richest Man in World Teams Up with Former Most Powerful Man in World to Denounce ‘Elites’ — The Shovel

A man worth $275 billion has flown in on a private jet to tell people at a rally for a former President of the world’s most powerful country, that they are in danger of being controlled by elites.

Taking a break from actively monitoring the posts on the social media network he owns, the man warned that the elites control the media.

“These elites will try to tell you what to do,” the man said, before telling the crowd to vote for Donald Trump.

One rally-goer said it was encouraging to hear an ordinary billionaire warn them of the dangers of the elitist class. “These elites are tricky – they have their fingers in everything. They’re right in front of you, if you know where to look”.