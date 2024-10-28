Queenslanders will turn their clocks back to 1954 this morning, after electing David Crisafulli as Premier.

Crisafulli, who has campaigned on putting children in prison, and has failed to rule out re-introducing abortion laws, thanked Queenslanders for their support, saying he wanted to lead the state until well into the last century.

“It’s an exciting time to be a Queenslander. Thank you to all the men and their lady-wives who have sent telegrams expressing their congratulations,” he said.

“As we emerge from the post-war years, and look ahead to the 1960s, there’s nothing this state cannot achieve”.

A Government spokesperson reminded Queenslanders to adjust their wind-up watches before leaving for work this morning. “Remember, now instead of getting dark at 7pm, it’ll be dark most of the time”.

Critics say the change could cause curtains and women’s reproductive rights to fade.

