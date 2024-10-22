Lidia Thorpe Advised to Avoid Road Tunnels Following Outburst at King Charles — The Shovel

Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe has been told to reconsider all tunnel-based car travel for the foreseeable future, after she heckled King Charles at an event in Parliament House yesterday.

“It’s got nothing to do with what she said, nothing at all. We just think that, you know, there’s going to be congestion perhaps, so maybe she might want to not take the Acton Tunnel on the way to Parliament House this morning” an unnamed source told The Shovel.

The source said the Royal Family had a way of dealing with things. “By which I mean she might receive a letter asking for an apology. That sort of thing. But – and this is totally unrelated – maybe skip the Burnley Tunnel when you’re back in Melbourne next week – Alexandra Avenue is a nicer drive anyway”.

____

Headline by Anthony Bell