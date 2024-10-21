Brighton Resident Glues Maid to Yacht to Protest Government’s New Building Height Limits — The Shovel

Saying he wanted to raise awareness of the Victorian Government’s plans to increase housing density in the area, a resident of the Melbourne bayside suburb of Brighton has glued his maid to his yacht, and says she will stay there as long as it takes for the Government to back down.

“It’s about making a personal sacrifice,” Roger Dresdon said.

“I’ve only got two other maids, so that’s one third of my cleaning staff out of action for the foreseeable future. I’ll need to make arrangements to transfer a maid up from the Portsea property, which is a total pain in the neck.

“And that’s before you even get to the fact that I won’t have a yacht in service this weekend – I’m going to be forced to borrow a mate’s, which is a massive inconvenience to both of us. But these are the kinds of sacrifices you need to make in order to create meaningful change”.

He said he couldn’t remember a more important issue in living memory. “I’ve lived in this suburb for thirty years, and the idea that someone else might be able to live here too is a real kick in the teeth”.

He said if the Government still wasn’t listening, he would throw a can of soup on his yacht. “Or a jar of caviar … whatever we’ve got in the cupboard. I don’t think I’ve eaten tinned soup since 1984,” he said.