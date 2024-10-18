Peter Dutton Demands Visa Cancellations for Anybody Not Lining Road to Greet King Charles — The Shovel

The Opposition Leader says anyone not enthusiastically cheering on His Royal Highness as he travels around the country on a tax-payer funded trip, should be stripped of their citizenship and sent to Nauru.

“I would fully expect every Australian to be as delighted about the King’s visit as I am, and I would not look lightly upon those who do not savour this rare opportunity,” Dutton said at a media conference today.

“It is an absolute privilege to be able to cheer on an ageing British-born monarch as he walks around the Opera House forecourt, and if you can’t muster up the required enthusiasm to stand in a line and salute your head of state, then I’d suggest you are not the type of person we want to see living in this country”.

He said urgent new laws were required to ensure that all Australians not only came out to greet the King, but also enjoyed themselves while doing it. “I am calling on the Albanese Government to put in place extra provisions to inflict very heavy penalties on those who are at a King Charles event, but found not to be thoroughly relishing the experience”